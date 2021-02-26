Sports Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 27
Boys Basketball
4A District Tournament
Game 9 – No. 3 Burley will host No. 4 Twin Falls at 7 p.m. for 2nd Place to State
Boys Basketball IHSAA Play-In Games
3A State Play-in
Filer to State Play-in game vs Snake River in Pocatello at 1 p.m.
1ADI State Play-in
Murtaugh to State Play-in game vs Liberty Charter in Jerome at 1 p.m.
1ADII State Play-in
Richfield to State Play-in game vs Council at Jerome at 3 p.m
Wrestling
2A/3A State @ Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!