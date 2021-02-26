 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Schedule
0 comments

Sports Schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Feb. 27

Boys Basketball

4A District Tournament

Game 9 – No. 3 Burley will host No. 4 Twin Falls at 7 p.m. for 2nd Place to State

Boys Basketball IHSAA Play-In Games

3A State Play-in

Filer to State Play-in game vs Snake River in Pocatello at 1 p.m.

1ADI State Play-in

Murtaugh to State Play-in game vs Liberty Charter in Jerome at 1 p.m.

1ADII State Play-in

Richfield to State Play-in game vs Council at Jerome at 3 p.m

Wrestling

2A/3A State @ Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News