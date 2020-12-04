Sports Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 5
Boys Basketball
Ridgevue at Jerome, 11 a.m.
Sugar-Salem at Kimberly, 1 p.m.
Snake River at Filer, 4 p.m.
Camas County at Cascade, 4 p.m.
Dietrich Holiday Tournament
Butte County vs Dietrich, 6 p.m.
Victory Charter vs Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Minico at Idaho Falls, 11 a.m.
Gooding at Ridgevue, 2 p.m.
Emmett at Canyon Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Preston, 5:30 p.m.
Hansen at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Sugar Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Ambrose at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Kimberly, Declo, Gooding, Glenns Ferry, Filer, Buhl @American Falls (Dahike Duals)
Raft River at Grace Tournament
Minico, Twin Falls at Buck’s Bag Tournament@Thunderridge HS
