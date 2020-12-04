 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 5

Boys Basketball

Ridgevue at Jerome, 11 a.m.

Sugar-Salem at Kimberly, 1 p.m.

Snake River at Filer, 4 p.m.

Camas County at Cascade, 4 p.m.

Dietrich Holiday Tournament

Butte County vs Dietrich, 6 p.m.

Victory Charter vs Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Minico at Idaho Falls, 11 a.m.

Gooding at Ridgevue, 2 p.m.

Emmett at Canyon Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Preston, 5:30 p.m.

Hansen at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Sugar Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Ambrose at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Kimberly, Declo, Gooding, Glenns Ferry, Filer, Buhl @American Falls (Dahike Duals)

Raft River at Grace Tournament

Minico, Twin Falls at Buck’s Bag Tournament@Thunderridge HS

