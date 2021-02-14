 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Monday Feb 15

Bowling

State Singles, @Westy’s Boise, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

3A Boys District Tournament

Game 1 – No. 4 Buhl at No. 1 Kimberly, 7 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 3 Filer at No. 2 Gooding, 7 p.m.

2A Boys District Tournament

Game 1 – No. 3 Declo at No. 2 Wendell, 7 p.m.

1ADII District Tournament

Game 1 – No. 8 Sun Valley Community School at No. 1 Dietrich, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2 - No. 5 Carey at No. 4 Castleford, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 6 Hansen at No. 3 Camas County, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 7 Hagerman at No. 2 Richfield, 6:30 p.m.

