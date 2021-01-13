Sports Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 14
Bowling
Twin Falls vs Canyon Ridge, at Bowladrome, 4 p.m.
Gooding at Burley/Minico/Declo at Snake River, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Richfield at Rimrock, 6 p.m.
North Star Charter at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Carey, 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.
American Falls at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Castleford at Camas County, 6 p.
Raft River at Lighthouse Christian, 6 p.m.
Wood River at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Buhl at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Burley at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Oakley at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.