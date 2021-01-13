 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 14

Bowling

Twin Falls vs Canyon Ridge, at Bowladrome, 4 p.m.

Gooding at Burley/Minico/Declo at Snake River, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Richfield at Rimrock, 6 p.m.

North Star Charter at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Carey, 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.

American Falls at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Castleford at Camas County, 6 p.

Raft River at Lighthouse Christian, 6 p.m.

Wood River at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Buhl at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Burley at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

