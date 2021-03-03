Sports Schedule

Thursday, March 4
Boys State Basketball Tournament
4A State Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian
Game 1 – Twin Falls vs Preston 12 p.m.
Game 4 – Jerome vs Middleton, 7 p.m.
3A State Columbia High School, Nampa
Game 1 – Kimberly vs Marsh Valley, 12 p.m.
2A State Eagle High School, Eagle
Game 4 – Wendell vs New Plymouth, 7 p.m.
1ADII State Caldwell High School, Caldwell
Game 5 – Carey vs Clark Fork, 12 p.m. loser out
Game 8 – Richfield vs Dietrich, 7 p.m. win
1ADI State Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Game 5 - Oakley vs Prairie, 12 p.m. loser out
