Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Thursday, March 4

Boys State Basketball Tournament

4A State Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian

Game 1 – Twin Falls vs Preston 12 p.m.

Game 4 – Jerome vs Middleton, 7 p.m.

3A State Columbia High School, Nampa

Game 1 – Kimberly vs Marsh Valley, 12 p.m.

2A State Eagle High School, Eagle

Game 4 – Wendell vs New Plymouth, 7 p.m.

1ADII State Caldwell High School, Caldwell

Game 5 – Carey vs Clark Fork, 12 p.m. loser out

Game 8 - Dietrich vs Richfield, 7 p.m.

Game 8 – Richfield vs Dietrich, 7 p.m. win

1ADI State Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Game 5 - Oakley vs Prairie, 12 p.m. loser out

