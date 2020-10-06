Sports Schedule

Wednesday, Oct 7
Boys Soccer
Kimberly at Sun Valley Community School, canceled
Declo at Bliss, 5:45 p.m.
Filer at Buhl, 4 p.m.
Gooding at Wendell, 5:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kimberly at Sun Valley Community School, canceled
Gooding at Wendell, 5:45 p.m.
Filer at Buhl, 4 p.m.
Declo at Bliss, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Mountain Home at Buhl, 6:30 p.m.
Rockland at Richfield, 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Lighthouse Christian, 6 p.m.
Cross Country
Clear Lake Run, 4 p.m.
