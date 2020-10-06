 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule

Wednesday, Oct 7

Boys Soccer

Kimberly at Sun Valley Community School, canceled

Declo at Bliss, 5:45 p.m.

Filer at Buhl, 4 p.m.

Gooding at Wendell, 5:45 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kimberly at Sun Valley Community School, canceled

Gooding at Wendell, 5:45 p.m.

Filer at Buhl, 4 p.m.

Declo at Bliss, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Mountain Home at Buhl, 6:30 p.m.

Rockland at Richfield, 7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Lighthouse Christian, 6 p.m.

Cross Country

Clear Lake Run, 4 p.m.

