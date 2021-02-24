Sports Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 25
Boys Basketball
4A District Tournament
Game 7 – No. 4 Twin Falls at No. 2 Minico, 7 p.m. loser out
Game 8 – No. 3 Burley at No. 1 Jerome, 7 p.m. championship game
2A District Tournament
Game 4 – No. 1 Valley at No. 2 Wendell, 7 p.m. championship game
1ADII District Tournament
Game 13 – No. 5 Carey at No. 2 Richfield, 6:30 p.m. second place
1ADI District Tournament
Game 9 –No. 5 Murtaugh at No. 2 Raft River 7 p.m. second place
