 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Schedule
0 comments

Sports Schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Feb. 25

Boys Basketball

4A District Tournament

Game 7 – No. 4 Twin Falls at No. 2 Minico, 7 p.m. loser out

Game 8 – No. 3 Burley at No. 1 Jerome, 7 p.m. championship game

2A District Tournament

Game 4 – No. 1 Valley at No. 2 Wendell, 7 p.m. championship game

1ADII District Tournament

Game 13 – No. 5 Carey at No. 2 Richfield, 6:30 p.m. second place

1ADI District Tournament

Game 9 –No. 5 Murtaugh at No. 2 Raft River 7 p.m. second place

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News