Sports Schedule

Wednesday, March 10
Baseball
Kimberly at Burley, 3/5 p.m., DH
Wendell at Buhl, 4 p.m.
Shelley at Canyon Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Gooding, 4:30 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Filer, 4 p.m.
Vallivue at Twin Falls, 3 p.m.
Jerome at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Softball
Declo at Gooding, 5:30 p.m.
Wood River at Buhl, 4:30 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Filer, 4 p.m.
Shelley at Canyon Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
Jerome Coed at Burley Invite
Tennis
Century at Burley, 4 p.m.
District IV All-Star Basketball Game
At Jerome High, Girls 6 p.m., Boys 7:30 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!