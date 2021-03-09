 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Schedule
0 comments

Sports Schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, March 10

Baseball

Kimberly at Burley, 3/5 p.m., DH

Wendell at Buhl, 4 p.m.

Shelley at Canyon Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Gooding, 4:30 p.m.

Marsh Valley at Filer, 4 p.m.

Vallivue at Twin Falls, 3 p.m.

Jerome at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Softball

Declo at Gooding, 5:30 p.m.

Wood River at Buhl, 4:30 p.m.

Marsh Valley at Filer, 4 p.m.

Shelley at Canyon Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Jerome Coed at Burley Invite

Tennis

Century at Burley, 4 p.m.

District IV All-Star Basketball Game

At Jerome High, Girls 6 p.m., Boys 7:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News