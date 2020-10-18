Sports Schedule

Monday, Oct 19
Volleyball
4A Great Basin 7 Conference Volleyball District Tournament
Game 6 – No. 5 Canyon Ridge at No. 4 Minico on Monday, 6:30 p.m. loser out
1ADII District Volleyball@Castleford
Game 5 - No. 8 Camas County vs No. 5 Dietrich, 3 p.m. loser out
Game 6 - No. 6 Hagerman vs No. 2 Sun Valley Community School,4:30 p.m. loser out
Game 7 - No. 1 Castleford vs No. 4 Richfield, 20 minutes after Game 6
Game 8 - No. 3 Carey vs No. 7 Hansen, 20 minutes after Game 7
1ADI District Volleyball
Match 4 – No. 5 Raft River plays No. 4 Oakley, 5:30 p.m. @Shoshone loser out
Match 5 – No. 3 Shoshone plays Raft River/Oakley winner, 7 p.m. @ Shoshone loser out
Match 6 – No. 1 Lighthouse Christian hosts No. 2 Murtaugh, 6:30 p.m.@Lighthouse Christian
