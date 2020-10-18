 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Monday, Oct 19

Volleyball

4A Great Basin 7 Conference Volleyball District Tournament

Game 6 – No. 5 Canyon Ridge at No. 4 Minico on Monday, 6:30 p.m. loser out

1ADII District Volleyball@Castleford

Game 5 - No. 8 Camas County vs No. 5 Dietrich, 3 p.m. loser out

Game 6 - No. 6 Hagerman vs No. 2 Sun Valley Community School,4:30 p.m. loser out

Game 7 - No. 1 Castleford vs No. 4 Richfield, 20 minutes after Game 6

Game 8 - No. 3 Carey vs No. 7 Hansen, 20 minutes after Game 7

1ADI District Volleyball

Match 4 – No. 5 Raft River plays No. 4 Oakley, 5:30 p.m. @Shoshone loser out

Match 5 – No. 3 Shoshone plays Raft River/Oakley winner, 7 p.m. @ Shoshone loser out 

Match 6 – No. 1 Lighthouse Christian hosts No. 2 Murtaugh, 6:30 p.m.@Lighthouse Christian

