Sports Schedule

Tuesday, Oct 13
Boys Soccer
Great Basin 7 Conference District Tournament
No. 4 Burley at No. 5 Minico, at 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Great Basin 7 Conference District Tournament
No. 4 Mountain Home at No. 5 Burley at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Buhl at Gooding, 6:30 p.m.
Burley at Filer, 7 p.m.
Hagerman at Camas County, 7 p.m.
Jerome at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Carey, 6 p.m. (Canceled)
Richfield at Castleford, 6 p.m.
Declo at Kimberly, 7:30 pm
Hansen at Dietrich, 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Shoshone, 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Oakley, 6 p.m.
Minico at Mountain Home, 7 p.m.
Murtaugh at Raft River, 7 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Calvary Nampa, 6 p.m.
Valley at Wendell, 6 p.m.
Swimming
Minico/Jerome/Gooding/Canyon Ridge/Kimberly/Mountain Home/Twin Falls Burley at Twin Falls Invite@Twin Falls City Pool, 2 p.m.
Cross Country
Oakley/Buhl @Gooding High School
Minico/Jerome/Burley@Preston Invite, 4:10 p.m.
