Sports Schedule

Friday, Nov. 13
Football
State Playoffs
3A State football
#3 Kimberly vs #2 Sugar-Salem, at Madison HS, 4 p.m.
2A State football
#4 Declo at #1 West Side, 1 p.m.
1ADI State football
#6 Lighthouse Christian at #2 Raft River, 6 p.m.
#5 Oakley vs #1 Prairie, Kibbie Dome, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Murtaugh at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Soda Springs, 7 p.m.
Wendell at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
