Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Friday, Nov. 13

Football

State Playoffs

3A State football

#3 Kimberly vs #2 Sugar-Salem, at Madison HS, 4 p.m.

2A State football

#4 Declo at #1 West Side, 1 p.m.

1ADI State football

#6 Lighthouse Christian at #2 Raft River, 6 p.m.

#5 Oakley vs #1 Prairie, Kibbie Dome, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Murtaugh at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Soda Springs, 7 p.m.

Wendell at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

