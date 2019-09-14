Saturday
Volleyball
Raft River at North Gem, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome Invitational (Burley, Wood River, Twin Falls, Declo, Filer, Shoshone, Buhl, Kimberly, Jerome, Canyon Ridge)
Boys soccer
Bliss at Mountain Home, 10 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Sun Valley Community School at Wood River, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Wood River, 1 p.m.
Bliss at Mountain Home, 11:30 a.m.
Twin Falls at Bonneville, 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.