 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Schedule
0 comments

Sports Schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Jan. 23

Bowling

Jerome at Pocatello

Boys Basketball

Mountain Home at Skyline, 2 p.m.

Preston at Twin Falls, 2:30 p.m.

Declo at Malad, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Minico, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield at Grace Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Dietrich at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Wendell at Shoshone, 2 p.m.

Dietrich at Rockland, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Kimberly, Buhl at Gooding Grappler Dual Tournament

Jerome, Burley at Madison Invite

Declo, Filer at Aberdeen Duals

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News