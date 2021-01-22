Sports Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 23
Bowling
Jerome at Pocatello
Boys Basketball
Mountain Home at Skyline, 2 p.m.
Preston at Twin Falls, 2:30 p.m.
Declo at Malad, 4 p.m.
Columbia at Minico, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield at Grace Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Dietrich at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Wendell at Shoshone, 2 p.m.
Dietrich at Rockland, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Kimberly, Buhl at Gooding Grappler Dual Tournament
Jerome, Burley at Madison Invite
Declo, Filer at Aberdeen Duals