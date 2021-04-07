Sports Schedule

 Skip to main content
Thursday, April 8

Baseball

Filer at Gooding, 4/6 p.m. DH V/JV

Wendell vs Challis, 5:30 p.m. at Wood Bat at Glenns Ferry Tournament

Softball

Wendell at Glenns Ferry, 4:30 p.m.

Filer at Gooding, 4 p.m. V/JV

Golf

Wendell/SVCS/Castleford/Declo/Valley at Gooding GC, 10 a.m. Gooding host

Track

Carey/Valley at Jennifer Crystal Invite at Murtaugh, 2 p.m.

Tennis

Jerome at Minico, 4 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Burley, 4 p.m.

Wood River at Mountain Home, 1 p.m.

