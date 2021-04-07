Sports Schedule

Thursday, April 8
Baseball
Filer at Gooding, 4/6 p.m. DH V/JV
Wendell vs Challis, 5:30 p.m. at Wood Bat at Glenns Ferry Tournament
Softball
Wendell at Glenns Ferry, 4:30 p.m.
Filer at Gooding, 4 p.m. V/JV
Golf
Wendell/SVCS/Castleford/Declo/Valley at Gooding GC, 10 a.m. Gooding host
Track
Carey/Valley at Jennifer Crystal Invite at Murtaugh, 2 p.m.
Tennis
Jerome at Minico, 4 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Burley, 4 p.m.
Wood River at Mountain Home, 1 p.m.
