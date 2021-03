Sports Schedule

Thursday, March 25

Baseball

ICCU Spring Break Classic

Canyon Ridge vs Nampa, 9 a.m. at Nampa

Canyon Ridge vs Lakeland, 11:30 a.m. at Nampa

Jerome vs Lakeland, 2 p.m. at Nampa

Jerome vs Sugar Salem, 4:30 p.m. at Nampa

Minico vs Meridian, 11:30 a.m. at Vallivue

Minico vs Fruitland, 2 p.m. at Vallivue

Burley vs Centennial, 2 p.m. at Skyview

Burley vs Skyview, 4:30 p.m. at Skyview

Wood River vs Middleton, 11:30 a.m. at Columbia

Wood River vs Marsh Valley, 4:30 p.m. at Columbia

Twin Falls vs Timberline, 2 p.m. at Mountain View

Twin Falls vs Rigby, 4:30 p.m. at Mountain View

Filer vs Ridgevue, 2 p.m. at Caldwell

Filer vs Caldwell, 4:30 p.m. at Caldwell

Mountain Home vs Capital, 11:30 a.m. at Homedale

Mountain Home vs South Fremont, 2 p.m. at Homedale

