Sports Schedule

Friday, Feb. 5

Boys BasketballBuhl at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball4A District Tournament

Game 3 – No. 4 Jerome at No. 1 Burley, 7 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 6 Canyon Ridge at No. 2 Mountain Home, 6 p.m.

Game 5 – No. 5 Twin Falls at No. 3 Minico, 6:30 p.m.

1ADII Girls District Tournament – Shoshone

Game 1 – No. 4 Dietrich vs No. 5 Castleford, 6 p.m.

Game 2 – No. 3 Richfield vs No. 6 Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

1ADI District Tournament

Game 5—No. 5 Shoshone at No. 3 Raft River, 7 p.m.

Game 6—No. 6 Glenns Ferry at No. 4 Oakley, 7 p.m.

WrestlingKimberly, Jerome, Gooding, Filer. Buhl at Weiser Invite

Twin Falls, Minico, Declo, Raft River, Glenns Ferry, Canyon Ridge, Burley at Challis Invite

