Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Friday, Jan. 22

Boys Basketball

Jerome at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at North Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Castleford at Wendell, 6 p.m.

Camas County at Butte County, 6 p.m.

Mountain Home at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Burley at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Kimberly, Buhl at Gooding Grappler Dual Tournament

Jerome, Burley at Madison Invite

Declo, Raft River, Filer at Aberdeen Duals

Twin Falls at Minico

