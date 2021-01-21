Sports Schedule

Friday, Jan. 22
Boys Basketball
Jerome at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at North Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Castleford at Wendell, 6 p.m.
Camas County at Butte County, 6 p.m.
Mountain Home at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Burley at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Kimberly, Buhl at Gooding Grappler Dual Tournament
Jerome, Burley at Madison Invite
Declo, Raft River, Filer at Aberdeen Duals