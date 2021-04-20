 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule

Wednesday, April 21

Baseball

Wendell at Glenns Ferry, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Twin Falls Coed Varsity at Minico, 4 p.m.

Gooding at Burley, 4 p.m.

