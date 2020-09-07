 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Schedule
0 comments

Sports Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's games

Boys Soccer

Mountain Home at Burley, 4:30 pm

Jerome at Twin Falls, 6 pm

Declo at Buhl, 6:15 pm

Gooding at Sun Valley Community School, 6:15 pm

Girls Soccer

Burley at Mountain Home, 4:30 pm

Twin Falls at Jerome, 6 pm

Volleyball

Wendell at Raft River, 4 pm

Aberdeen at Raft River, 6 pm

Mackay at Carey, 5 pm

Hagerman vs Mackay at Carey, 7 pm

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Camas County, 6 pm

Declo at Oakley, 6 pm

Jerome at Twin Falls, 6 pm

Buhl at Filer, 6:30 pm

Mountain Home at Burley, 6:30 pm

Hansen at Castleford, 7 pm

Richfield at Dietrich, 7 pm

Liberty Charter at Glenns Ferry, 7 pm

Valley at Murtaugh, 7 pm

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News