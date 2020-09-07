Sports Schedule

Tuesday's games
Boys Soccer
Mountain Home at Burley, 4:30 pm
Jerome at Twin Falls, 6 pm
Declo at Buhl, 6:15 pm
Gooding at Sun Valley Community School, 6:15 pm
Girls Soccer
Burley at Mountain Home, 4:30 pm
Twin Falls at Jerome, 6 pm
Volleyball
Wendell at Raft River, 4 pm
Aberdeen at Raft River, 6 pm
Mackay at Carey, 5 pm
Hagerman vs Mackay at Carey, 7 pm
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Camas County, 6 pm
Declo at Oakley, 6 pm
Jerome at Twin Falls, 6 pm
Buhl at Filer, 6:30 pm
Mountain Home at Burley, 6:30 pm
Hansen at Castleford, 7 pm
Richfield at Dietrich, 7 pm
Liberty Charter at Glenns Ferry, 7 pm
Valley at Murtaugh, 7 pm
