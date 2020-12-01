 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule
Tuesday, Dec 1

Boys Basketball

Gooding at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Bliss at ISDB, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Rimrock at Castleford, 6 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Richfield, 6 p.m.

Buhl at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

