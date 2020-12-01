Sports Schedule

Tuesday, Dec 1
Boys Basketball
Gooding at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Bliss at ISDB, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Rimrock at Castleford, 6 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Richfield, 6 p.m.
Buhl at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
