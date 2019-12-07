{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's local sporting events

Boys basketball

Canyon Ridge at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Jackpot, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Castleford, 6 p.m.

Wendell at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments