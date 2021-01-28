Sports Schedule

Friday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
Hansen at Notus, 6 p.m.
Twin Falls at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Castleford, 6 p.m.
Buhl at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oakley at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Carey at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Twin Falls, Declo, Jerome, Glenns Ferry, Burley, Canyon Ridge, Minico at Red Halveron Invite, Minico