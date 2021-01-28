 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Friday, Jan. 29

Boys Basketball

Hansen at Notus, 6 p.m.

Twin Falls at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Castleford, 6 p.m.

Buhl at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Carey at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Twin Falls, Declo, Jerome, Glenns Ferry, Burley, Canyon Ridge, Minico at Red Halveron Invite, Minico

