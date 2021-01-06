Sports Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
Murtaugh at Castleford, 6 p.m.
Mountain Home at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Glenns Ferry at Valley, 6 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Marsh Valley/Springhill/Declo/Gooding at Kimberly