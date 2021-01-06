 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 7

Boys Basketball

Murtaugh at Castleford, 6 p.m.

Mountain Home at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Glenns Ferry at Valley, 6 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Marsh Valley/Springhill/Declo/Gooding at Kimberly

