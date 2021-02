Sports Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Boys Basketball

Grace Lutheran at Richfield, 6 p.m.

Camas County at ISDB, 6:30 p.m.

Valley at Soda Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

4A District Tournament

Game 1 – No. 5 Twin Falls at No. 4 Jerome, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - No. 6 Canyon Ridge at No. 3 Minico, 6:30 p.m.

3A District Tournament at Filer

Game 3 – No. 4 Buhl vs No. 2 Kimberly, 6 p.m.

Game 4 – No. 3 Gooding vs No. 1 Filer, 7:30 p.m.

1ADI District Tournament

Game 3 - No. 4 Oakley at No. 1 Murtaugh, 7 p.m.

Game 4 - No. 3 Raft River at No. 2 Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.

Regular Season

Camas County at ISDB, 5 p.m.