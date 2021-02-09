Sports Schedule

Tuesday, Feb 9
Bowling Boys District Singles, @Snake River, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Bliss at Hagerman, 6 p.m.
Hansen at Castleford, 6 p.m.
Century at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Oakley at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
4A District Tournament
Game 6 – No. 3 Minico at No. 6 Canyon Ridge, 6 p.m. loser out
2A Girls District Tournament
Game 3 – No. 3 Valley at No. 2 Wendell, 7 p.m. loser out
Wrestling
Kimberly, Oakley @Valley
