Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Tuesday, Feb 9

Bowling Boys District Singles, @Snake River, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Bliss at Hagerman, 6 p.m.

Hansen at Castleford, 6 p.m.

Century at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

4A District Tournament

Game 6 – No. 3 Minico at No. 6 Canyon Ridge, 6 p.m. loser out

2A Girls District Tournament

Game 3 – No. 3 Valley at No. 2 Wendell, 7 p.m. loser out

Wrestling

Kimberly, Oakley @Valley

