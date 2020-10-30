Sports Schedule

Saturday, Oct 31
Football
3A State Football
Kellogg at Kimberly, 12 p.m. Bulldogs Stadium, Kimberly
IADI State Football
Lakeside at Oakley, 12 p.m.
Volleyball
4A State Volleyball Tournament at Kimberly HS
Match 7—Twin Falls will face Preston in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Match 8—Burley vs Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.
3A State Volleyball Tournament at Twin Falls HS
Match 7—Filer will face Kellogg in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Match 9—Kimberly vs Fruitland, 2 p.m.
2A State Volleyball Tournament at Buhl HS
Match 7- Valley will face West Jefferson in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m.
IADI State Volleyball Tournament at Jerome HS
Match 7—Lighthouse Christian will face Wallace in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Match 9—Oakley vs Genesee, 2 p.m.
IADII State Volleyball Tournament at Burley HS
Match 8 – Castleford vs Watersprings, 11:30 a.m.
Cross Country
Girls Varsity 1A/2A State Meet @Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pocatello, 9 a.m./11:30 a.m.
Boys Varsity, 1A/2A State Meet @Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pocatello, 9:45 a.m./12:15 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!