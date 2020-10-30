 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Schedule
0 comments
Schedule

Sports Schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Oct 31

Football

3A State Football

Kellogg at Kimberly, 12 p.m. Bulldogs Stadium, Kimberly

IADI State Football

Lakeside at Oakley, 12 p.m.

Volleyball

4A State Volleyball Tournament at Kimberly HS

Match 7—Twin Falls will face Preston in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Match 8—Burley vs Lakeland, 11:30 a.m.

3A State Volleyball Tournament at Twin Falls HS

Match 7—Filer will face Kellogg in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Match 9—Kimberly vs Fruitland, 2 p.m.

2A State Volleyball Tournament at Buhl HS

Match 7- Valley will face West Jefferson in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m.

IADI State Volleyball Tournament at Jerome HS

Match 7—Lighthouse Christian will face Wallace in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Match 9—Oakley vs Genesee, 2 p.m.

IADII State Volleyball Tournament at Burley HS

Match 8 – Castleford vs Watersprings, 11:30 a.m.

Cross Country

Girls Varsity 1A/2A State Meet @Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pocatello, 9 a.m./11:30 a.m.

Boys Varsity, 1A/2A State Meet @Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pocatello, 9:45 a.m./12:15 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News