Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Wednesday, March 17

Baseball

Buhl at Wendell, 4 p.m.

Gooding at Declo, 4/6 p.m. DH

Softball

Twin Falls at Jerome, 3/5 p.m.

Tennis

Jerome at Gooding, 3 p.m.

