Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Monday, Oct 12

Boys Soccer

3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament

Game 5 – No. 4 Kimberly at No. 1 Gooding, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6 – No. 2 Sun Valley Community School at No. 6 Buhl, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament

Game 5 – No. 4 Buhl at No. 1 Kimberly, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6 – No. 2 Sun Valley Community School at No. 3 Wendell, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Dietrich at Sun Valley Community School, 6 p.m.

Camas County at Castleford, 7 p.m.

Carey at Hansen, 7 p.m.

