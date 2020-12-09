Sports Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 10
Bowling
Jerome at Twin Falls, 4 p.m. Bowladrome, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Burley at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
North Gem at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North Gem at Camas County, 6 p.m.
Murtaugh at Butte, 7 p.m.
Wendell at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Twin Falls, Minico, Thunder Ridge at Highland
