Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 10

Bowling

Jerome at Twin Falls, 4 p.m. Bowladrome, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Burley at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

North Gem at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

North Gem at Camas County, 6 p.m.

Murtaugh at Butte, 7 p.m.

Wendell at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Twin Falls, Minico, Thunder Ridge at Highland

