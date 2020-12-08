Sports Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 9
Bowling
Minico at Burley, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Declo at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oakley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Dietrich at Lighthouse Christian, 6 p.m.
Minico at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Burley at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Quad – Buhl /Oakley/Malad at Raft River
Mountain Home at Burley, 5 p.m.
Quad—Canyon Ridge/Pocatello/Jerome /Skyline at Pocatello
