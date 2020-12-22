Sports Schedule TIMES-NEWS Dec 22, 2020 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Dec. 23 Boys BasketballDeclo, Castleford at New Plymouth Tournament at College of Idaho 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Southern Idaho High School Sports Sports Results: The latest basketball and wrestling scores Dec 15, 2020 See who won Tuesday's games and meets. Southern Idaho High School Sports Sports Results: New scores from Magic Valley events Dec 17, 2020 Scores from Thursday's basketball, bowling and wrestling matches. Southern Idaho High School Sports Sports Results: The latest Magic Valley prep scores Dec 16, 2020 Scores from Wednesday's basketball games and bowling and wrestling matches. +6 Southern Idaho High School Sports Winning the Wiley Dobbs Invitational Dec 20, 2020 TWIN FALLS — Surrounded by hundreds of spectators, Teegan Dunn stepped onto the blue mat for his 152-pound championship match Saturday night. … +3 Southern Idaho High School Sports Power play: Brady Power named Times-News 2020 football player of the year Dec 15, 2020 For the first time in 68 years, Dietrich won a state football title. Brady Power was a major reason why. He is the 2020 Times-News football player of the year. Southern Idaho High School Sports Sports Results Dec 18, 2020 Friday, Dec. 18 Southern Idaho High School Sports Sports Results Dec 19, 2020 Saturday, Dec. 19 Southern Idaho High School Sports Sports Results Dec 20, 2020 The latest local sports scores. Southern Idaho High School Sports Sports Schedule Dec 18, 2020 Saturday, Dec. 19