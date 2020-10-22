 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule

Friday, Oct. 23

Football

Wood River at Jerome, canceled

Carey at Dietrich, canceled

Declo at Wendell, canceled

Lighthouse Christian at Glenns Ferry, canceled

Buhl at Filer, 7 p.m.

Burley at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

Camas County at Hansen, 7 p.m.

Castleford at Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Kimberly at Gooding, 7 p.m.

Minico at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.

Raft River at Oakley, 7 p.m.

Soda Springs at Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

4A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Bonneville HS

Jerome will play Vallivue at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Canyon Ridge will play Blackfoot at 3 p.m.. on Friday.

3A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls

Gooding will play Weiser at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Sun Valley Community School will play CDA Charter at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Girls Soccer

4A Girls State Soccer Tournament at Hillcrest High School

Twin Falls will play Middleton on Friday at 1 p.m.

Canyon Ridge will play Skyline at 11 a.m. on Friday. Loser out

3A Girls State Soccer Tournament @Fields at Real Life, Post Falls

Sun Valley Community School will play Timberlake at 11 a.m. on Friday. loser out Kimberly will play Teton at 9 a.m. on Friday. Loser out

