Sports Schedule

Friday, Oct. 23
Football
Wood River at Jerome, canceled
Carey at Dietrich, canceled
Declo at Wendell, canceled
Lighthouse Christian at Glenns Ferry, canceled
Buhl at Filer, 7 p.m.
Burley at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.
Camas County at Hansen, 7 p.m.
Castleford at Hagerman, 7 p.m.
Kimberly at Gooding, 7 p.m.
Minico at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.
Raft River at Oakley, 7 p.m.
Soda Springs at Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
4A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Bonneville HS
Jerome will play Vallivue at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Canyon Ridge will play Blackfoot at 3 p.m.. on Friday.
3A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls
Gooding will play Weiser at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Sun Valley Community School will play CDA Charter at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Girls Soccer
4A Girls State Soccer Tournament at Hillcrest High School
Twin Falls will play Middleton on Friday at 1 p.m.
Canyon Ridge will play Skyline at 11 a.m. on Friday. Loser out
3A Girls State Soccer Tournament @Fields at Real Life, Post Falls
Sun Valley Community School will play Timberlake at 11 a.m. on Friday. loser out Kimberly will play Teton at 9 a.m. on Friday. Loser out
