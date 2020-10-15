Sports Schedule

 Skip to main content
Friday, Oct. 16

Football

Richfield at Hansen, canceled

Minico at Wood River, canceled

Carey at Castleford, canceled

Kimberly at Buhl, 7 p.m.

Jerome at Burley, 7 p.m.

Hagerman at Camas County, 7 p.m.

Minico at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

Rockland at Castleford, 7 p.m.

Filer at Declo, 7 p.m.

Murtaugh at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

Oakley at Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.

Raft River at Butte County, 7 7 p.m.

Mountain Home at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.

Wendell at Valley, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Gooding at Wendell, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge at Mountain Home Invite, 4 p.m.

