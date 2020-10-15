Sports Schedule

Friday, Oct. 16
Football
Richfield at Hansen, canceled
Minico at Wood River, canceled
Richfield at Hansen, canceled
Carey at Castleford, canceled
Kimberly at Buhl, 7 p.m.
Jerome at Burley, 7 p.m.
Hagerman at Camas County, 7 p.m.
Minico at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.
Rockland at Castleford, 7 p.m.
Filer at Declo, 7 p.m.
Murtaugh at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.
Oakley at Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.
Raft River at Butte County, 7 7 p.m.
Mountain Home at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.
Wendell at Valley, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Gooding at Wendell, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Twin Falls/Canyon Ridge at Mountain Home Invite, 4 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!