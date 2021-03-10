 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule

Thursday, March 11

Baseball

Kimberly at Mountain Home 3/5 p.m. DH

Gooding at Buhl 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Gooding at Buhl 4:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Mountain Home 4/5 p.m. DH

Glenns Ferry at Wendell 4 p.m.

Bonneville at Minico 3/4:30 p.m. DH

Track

Madison/Shelley/Pocatello/Wood River at Minico 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Burley at Gooding 3 p.m.

Pocatello vs Jerome, CSI 4 p.m.

Jerome at Pocatello 4 p.m.

Blackfoot at Minico 4 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Wood River 3 p.m.

