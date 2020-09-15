Sports Schedule, September 16, 2020

Schedule
Wednesday, Sept 16
Boys SoccerBliss at Declo5:45 p.m.
Buhl at Filer6:15 p.m.
Wood River at Burley4:30 p.m.
Wendell at Gooding6:15 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Kimberly4:30 p.m.
Girls SoccerBliss at Declo4 p.m.
Buhl at Filer4:30 p.m.
Wendell at Gooding4:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Kimberly4:30 p.m.
Burley at Wood River4:30 p.m.
VolleyballWood River at Burley7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Valley6 p.m.
Wendell at American Falls6:30 p.m.
