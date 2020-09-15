 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule, September 16, 2020
Schedule

Wednesday, Sept 16

Boys SoccerBliss at Declo5:45 p.m.

Buhl at Filer6:15 p.m.

Wood River at Burley4:30 p.m.

Wendell at Gooding6:15 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Kimberly4:30 p.m.

Girls SoccerBliss at Declo4 p.m.

Buhl at Filer4:30 p.m.

Wendell at Gooding4:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Kimberly4:30 p.m.

Burley at Wood River4:30 p.m.

VolleyballWood River at Burley7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Valley6 p.m.

Wendell at American Falls6:30 p.m.

