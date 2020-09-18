Sports Roundup

Thursday, Sept. 17
Volleyball
Richfield 3, Hagerman 0
Minico 3, Mountain Home 1
Murtaugh at Oakley, rescheduled to Sept. 30
Friday, Sept. 18
Football
Dietrich 74, Hansen 20
DIETRICH – Senior Brady Power was one of the offensive leaders for the Blue Devils with 257 yards passing and 123 yards rushing for five touchdowns as the Dietrich offense pounded the Huskies. Junior Jett Shaw finished with 117 yards receiving and two scores, sophomore Hayden Astle had two rushes for 107 yards and two TD’s, and senior Manuel Cabrera gained 93 yards on three rushes and two scores. For the defense, senior Seneth Hendrix led with 11 tackles followed by fellow senior Lester Nance with nine and senior Wes Shaw had seven. Dietrich is at North Gem and Hansen is at Castleford on Friday.
Payette 20, Wendell 14
PAYETTE – The Trojans lost on the road in overtime to the host Pirates. Wendell senior quarterback Joey Ward threw the ball for 114 yards and one touchdown and ran the ball for a one yard score. Junior Aden Bunn had five rushes for 23 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards and senior Teegan Dunn had 17 carries for 58 yards. Senior Isaac Slade caught five passes for 64 yards and one touchdown and a two-point conversion. For the Wendell defense, Aden Bunn made 12 tackles and had a forced fumble, Teegan Dunn made five tackles and had a fumble recovery, junior Bode French made six tackles and had one sack and sophomore Dakota Slade made two tackles and had four pass breakups. Wendell is at Filer on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 46, Mackay 8
MACKAY – The Lions had their offense working tonight in the road win over the Miners. No details were available. Lighthouse Christian is at Raft River on Fri-day.
Kimberly 21, Burley 0
BURLEY – The Bulldogs shutout the host Bobcats. No details available. Kimberly travels to Mountain Home and Burley is at Minico on Friday.
Filer 28, Weiser 27
FILER – The Wildcats defeated the visiting Wolverines. No details were available. Filer hosts Wendell on Friday.
Gooding 26, Mountain Home 0
GOODING—The Tigers failed to put the ball in the end zone against the Senators. No details were available. Gooding hosts Declo on Thursday.
Castleford 22, Murtaugh 12
CASTLEFORD-The host Wolves picked up a nonconference win over the Red Devils. No details were available. Murtaugh hosts Oakley and Castleford hosts Hansen next Friday.
Declo 20, Buhl 0
DECLO – The Indians failed to score against the host Hornets. No details were available. Declo is at Gooding on Thursday and Buhl hosts Wood River on Fri-day.
Shelley 38, Canyon Ridge 14
SHELLEY – The Russets posted the win over the visiting Riverhawks. No de-tails were available. Canyon Ridge is at Jerome on Friday.
Richfield at Camas County Canceled
Hagerman at Carey Canceled
Valley at Melba Canceled
Minico at Sandpoint Canceled
No Results:
Garden Valley at Oakley
Glenns Ferry at Shoshone
Cross County
The Twin Falls boys varsity team finished in third place with 133 points at the Canyon Ridge Invite at the College of Southern Idaho. All seven runners ran well with several setting season bests. They were led by Stockton Stevens, 18th overall with a time of 17:41. The other six runners were James Wright (18:03), Blake Crandall (18:05), Anthony Botch (18:23), Russell Frampton (18:37), Jacob Stevens (18:43), and Aiden Swearingen 18:55 who displayed absolute toughness running the majority of the race with one shoe.
The Twin Falls girls varsity team finished in fourth place with 117 points.The Lady Bruins were led by freshman Brittany Garling who finished ninth overall with a time of 20:19. Alayna Geddes was 18th overall (21:31) followed by Olivia Oler (22:24), Andrea Maccabee (22:40), Skyla Bingham (22:45), Caysja Roberts (23:18) and Abigail Anderson (23:23).
