Sports Roundup

Thursday, Sept. 17

Friday, Sept. 18

DIETRICH – Senior Brady Power was one of the offensive leaders for the Blue Devils with 257 yards passing and 123 yards rushing for five touchdowns as the Dietrich offense pounded the Huskies. Junior Jett Shaw finished with 117 yards receiving and two scores, sophomore Hayden Astle had two rushes for 107 yards and two TD’s, and senior Manuel Cabrera gained 93 yards on three rushes and two scores. For the defense, senior Seneth Hendrix led with 11 tackles followed by fellow senior Lester Nance with nine and senior Wes Shaw had seven. Dietrich is at North Gem and Hansen is at Castleford on Friday.

PAYETTE – The Trojans lost on the road in overtime to the host Pirates. Wendell senior quarterback Joey Ward threw the ball for 114 yards and one touchdown and ran the ball for a one yard score. Junior Aden Bunn had five rushes for 23 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards and senior Teegan Dunn had 17 carries for 58 yards. Senior Isaac Slade caught five passes for 64 yards and one touchdown and a two-point conversion. For the Wendell defense, Aden Bunn made 12 tackles and had a forced fumble, Teegan Dunn made five tackles and had a fumble recovery, junior Bode French made six tackles and had one sack and sophomore Dakota Slade made two tackles and had four pass breakups. Wendell is at Filer on Friday.