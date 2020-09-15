Sports Roundup

“Tonight was a fun night all around where we played one match after another and we got to watch each of our teams compete. It’s always fun to come up with wins at all levels! Proud to be a Bruin, “ said Twin Falls coach Andria Harshman.

Gooding 3, Filer 1: GOODING – Gooding senior Ellie Stokham finished with a double-double of 16 kills and 23 digs and junior Alx Roe had seven kills, three blocks and 10 digs. Junior Reece Fleming dished out 33 assists and nine digs in the 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19 win. For the Wildcats, junior Alexis Monson had 28 assists, senior Ella Fischer and Alexis Monson each had 16 kills, Fischer also had 15 digs and Monson four blocks.

“Both teams were running out of gas in the 4th game due to many long rallies. It was a good fought game on both sides,” said Gooding coach Tricia Adkinson.

Lighthouse Christian 3, Raft River 0: TWIN FALLS—The Lions took down the Trojans, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11 behind 10 kills by senior Kynlee Thornton and five by freshman Ella DeJong. Senior Ellie Boland passed out 13 assists and senior Ellie Jones had six service aces. Sen-ior Lauren Gomez had six digs for the defense.

Carey 3, Hagerman 0