Sports Roundup

Tuesday, Sept 15
Boys Soccer
Twin Falls 6, Mountain Home 0: MOUNTAIN HOME – The Bruins made an impressive showing in the win over the Tigers. Senior Steven Thueson had three goals for a hat trick and junior Miguel Gaxiola added two scores. Junior Ashton Belveal and Ryker Waters had three saves including a penalty save to help pitch a shutout.
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 16, Mountain Home 0: MOUNTAIN HOME – It was great day for goals for the Bruins Goals scorers included junior Madelyn McQueen had six goals, junior Chowder Bailey(2), junior Jaycee Bell (2), and single goals by sophomore Zoey Thompson, freshman Ava Schroeder and freshman Tiffany Humpherys. Freshman Sydney Jund and junior Reagan Rex split the shutout. Twin Falls hosts Pocatello on Thursday.
Volleyball
Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 0: GLENNS FERRY – Hornets sophomore Lacee Power had 11 set assists and two aces and senior Brooke Power had five kills in the 25-20, 25-19, 25-10 win. Oakley as a team served 90% and had 16 team kills.
Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 1: MOUNTAIN HOME—The Bruins defeated the host Tigers, 25-20, 25 -15, 21-25 and 25-10. Junior Addison Fullmer was a threat at the net with nine kills and senior Brinley Iverson and junior Brenley Hansen each had seven kills. The varsity will be playing in the Bonneville Classic this weekend..
“Tonight was a fun night all around where we played one match after another and we got to watch each of our teams compete. It’s always fun to come up with wins at all levels! Proud to be a Bruin, “ said Twin Falls coach Andria Harshman.
Gooding 3, Filer 1: GOODING – Gooding senior Ellie Stokham finished with a double-double of 16 kills and 23 digs and junior Alx Roe had seven kills, three blocks and 10 digs. Junior Reece Fleming dished out 33 assists and nine digs in the 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19 win. For the Wildcats, junior Alexis Monson had 28 assists, senior Ella Fischer and Alexis Monson each had 16 kills, Fischer also had 15 digs and Monson four blocks.
“Both teams were running out of gas in the 4th game due to many long rallies. It was a good fought game on both sides,” said Gooding coach Tricia Adkinson.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Raft River 0: TWIN FALLS—The Lions took down the Trojans, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11 behind 10 kills by senior Kynlee Thornton and five by freshman Ella DeJong. Senior Ellie Boland passed out 13 assists and senior Ellie Jones had six service aces. Sen-ior Lauren Gomez had six digs for the defense.
Carey 3, Hagerman 0
CAREY—The host Panthers won in three sets over the Pirates, 25-18, 26-24, 25-15. No details were available.
Castleford 3, Wendell 0: WENDELL—The host Trojans were defeated by the Wolves, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15. No details were available.
Monday, Sept 14
Boys Soccer
Filer 4, Bliss 3: BLISS—Filer had a good first half and got out to a 3-0 lead. In the second half Filer added one more, Bliss scored three goals to draw close, but ran out of time to tie. Fun game for the fans to watch.
Sun Valley Community School 3, Wendell 2: WENDELL – Cutthroats Freshman forward Walker Pate scored his first two var-sity goals and added a third goal in the in the 87th minute. Sophomore keeper Blake Currey was outstanding with a number of crucial saves. Wendell sophomores Diego Torres and Ezequiel Caliz scored the Wendell goals. Cutthroats (3-2, 3-0 conference) are at Kimberly and Wendell is at Gooding on Wednesday.
“Typical match against our foes in Wendell with this game being an instant classic- didn’t fail to disappoint,” said Sun Valley Community School coach Richard Whitelaw.
Girls Soccer
Sun Valley Community School 7, Wendell 0: WENDELL – Senior Christin Estep recorded a hat trick, senior Falon Hanna had two goals, senior Crosby Boe and senior Quinn Closser each had single goals. freshman Mia Hansmeyer had two assists and junior Lily Pogue had one. The Cutthroats (4-0, 2-0 league) travel to Kimberly and Wendell is at Gooding on Wednesday.
Filer 2, Bliss 1
Gooding 3, Declo 0
Saturday, Sept 12
Swimming
Twin Fall Girls and Boys Varsity Swim Team finished first at the Kimberly Invite. The girls had a 158 points. Mountain Home was second with 72, Gooding third with 50 and Dietrich fourth with 21 points. The boys totaled 173 points, Gooding 55, Mountain Home 53, Dietrich 10.
