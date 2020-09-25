Sports Roundup

Friday, Sept 25
FootballRaft River 66, Lighthouse Christian 14
MALTA – In the Snake River Conference opener for both Raft River and Lighthouse Christian, the Trojans with senior quarterback Bodee Spencer taking control early, held a 34-14 lead at the half and went on for the win over the previously unbeaten Lions. Spencer rushed for 56 yards on seven rushes with two rushing scores and one passing to junior Seth Tracy. Senior Ethan Bernad had the big offensive night for Raft River finishing with 217 yards on the ground on 17 carries and two touchdowns. For the Raft River defense, junior Thaine Loughmiller had six tackles and Spencer had four. Lighthouse Christian (3-1) hosts Murtaugh and Raft River (3-1) hosts Shoshone on Friday.
Kimberly 53, Mountain Home 6
MOUNTAIN HOME –The Bulldogs pounded the host Tigers with 380 yards of offense (175 yards passing/205 rushing) in the road win while holding Mountain Home to only 175 yards (145 passing and 30 rushing). Kimberly junior quarterback Heath Owens finished 13-of-19 for 139 yards with two touchdowns, a 29-yard completion to senior Brett Bronson and 8-yard pass to senior Trevor Hammond. Owens also had six carries for 32 yards including a 6-yard scoring rush. Senior Riley Mickelson gained 61 yards on nine carries with a 1-yard scoring run. Freshman Gatlin Bair had 45 yards on three catches and a 7-yard touchdown run and Bronson finished with 43 receiving yards on three catches and one score. For the Bulldog defense, senior Trace Mayo had six tackles and Bair had four. Kimberly hosts Filer on Thursday.
Dietrich 34, North Gem 24
BANCROFT – Dietrich senior quarterback Brady Power finished with 117 yards passing and 80 yards rushing with three touchdowns. Junior Jett Shaw had 73 yards receiving and one score. For the Blue Devils defense, Brady Power and sophomore Payton Sneddon were each in on 18 tackles. Dietrich (5-0, 2-0) is at Rockland at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Filer 58, Wendell 0
FILER – Filer homecoming and senior night lit the fire under the Wildcats in the lopsided win over the Trojans. Filer led 51-0 at the half. No stats available for Filer. For Wendell, senior quarterback Joey Ward had six rushes for 22 yards and completed one pass. Junior Aden Bunn picked up 31 yards on nine carries and senior Teegan Dunn had 27 yards on 10 rushes. For the Wendell defense, Junior Clayton Hester made five tackles, one for a loss and caused a fumble and junior Matthew Dahl had a fumble recovery. Filer is at Kimberly on Thursday and Wendell is off until Oct. 9 and will host Buhl.
Carey 40, Wood River 16
HAILEY – The Panthers, the 8-man team beat the host 11-man Wolverines after trailing early 8-6 and coming back for a 28-6 halftime lead.
“It felt good to play football tonight against our county comrades,” said Carey coach Lane Kirkland. “It was nice to have three extra tacklers on the defense.”
Carey sophomore Connor Simpson finished with 168 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns and senior quarterback Hunter Smith passed for 117 yards on 10-of-18 passes. For the Panther defense, Dallin Parke made 14 tackles and senior Chase Gross had 10.
Century 31, Twin Falls 8
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins totaled 250 yards on offense (161 passing and 89 rushing) in the loss to the Diamondbacks. Senior quarterback Nic Swenson completed 10-of-18 passes for 114 yards. Senior Luke Spitznagel gained 61 yards on 16 carries. Junior Jace Mahlke and senior Tyler Robbins each had four receptions for 64 yards. Senior Mason Swafford had a pass interception returned for a touchdown for the Twin Falls only score. Twin Falls is at Wood River on Friday.
Jerome 55, Canyon Ridge 7
JEROME – The Tigers held a 20-0 lead at the half and added 35 more points in the second half as the Tigers rolled over the Riverhawks. No details were available. Canyon Ridge hosts Minico and Jerome host Mountain Home on Friday.
Nampa Christian 34, Buhl 21
BUHL – The Visiting Trojans won the road game over the host Indians. No details were available. Buhl hosts Gooding on Thursday.
Castleford 50, Rimrock 20
CASTLEFORD – The host Wolves won at home against the Raiders. No details were available. Castleford is at Oakley on Friday.
Hagerman 58, Shoshone 20
HAGERMAN-The Pirates won big at home over the Indians. No details were available. Hagerman hosts North Gem on Friday.
Oakley 66, Murtaugh 14
MURTAUGH – Murtaugh senior quarterback Ty Stanger was the bright light for the Red Devils in the Snake River Conference loss to the Hornets. Stanger finished with 98 yards passing and 78 rushing with two touchdowns. Murtaugh (2-3, 0-1 is at Lighthouse Christian and Oakley hosts Castleford on Friday.
VolleyballThursday, Sept 24
Boys Soccer
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0
Girls SoccerWood River 6, Mountain Home 1
VolleyballCastleford 3, Dietrich 0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-20)
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-21) Paige Madsen 11 kills, Samantha Chambers six kills, eight aces, 20 assists, Willa Laski seven kills
Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 1 (25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16) Brinley Iverson 11 kills, Brinley Solosabal 10 kills, Brenley Hansen10 kills, Piper Newton 36 assists
