Sports Roundup

MALTA – In the Snake River Conference opener for both Raft River and Lighthouse Christian, the Trojans with senior quarterback Bodee Spencer taking control early, held a 34-14 lead at the half and went on for the win over the previously unbeaten Lions. Spencer rushed for 56 yards on seven rushes with two rushing scores and one passing to junior Seth Tracy. Senior Ethan Bernad had the big offensive night for Raft River finishing with 217 yards on the ground on 17 carries and two touchdowns. For the Raft River defense, junior Thaine Loughmiller had six tackles and Spencer had four. Lighthouse Christian (3-1) hosts Murtaugh and Raft River (3-1) hosts Shoshone on Friday.