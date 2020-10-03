Sports Roundup

Saturday, Oct 3
Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Gooding, canceled
Mountain Home at Wood River, canceled
Twin Falls at Preston, canceled
Wendell 4, Filer 3: WENDELL—Senior Alex Coronado, sophomore Brayan Ramirez, junior Juan Murillo and sophomore Santiago Hurtado each scored a goal for the Trojans in the win over the Wildcats. Junior Martin Perez recorded the hat trick for Filer with two goals and a score off a penalty kick. Filer is at Buhl and Wendell hosts Gooding on Wednesday.
Century 4, Burley 0
Declo 3, Buhl 0
Girls Soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Gooding, canceled
Wood River at Mountain Home, canceled
Preston Twin Falls, canceled
Buhl 3, Declo 0: DECLO –Senior Lina Garcia scored a goal off an assist by freshman Miranda Beltran, sophomore Jorgia Leavens had a goal off an assist by junior Aileen Verduzco, and senior Alondra Quezada added a third goal in the Indians win over the host Hornets. Freshman Taylor Aguirre and senior Reyna Maya combined for the Buhl shutout. Declo hosts Gooding and Buhl hosts Kimberly on Monday.
Wendell 5, Filer 1: WENDELL –Wendell sophomore Jessica Acevedo and sophomore Ali Orozco each scored two goal and senior Yadira Alvarez added another goal and had two assists n the Trojan victory.. Junior Nancy Lara also had an assist for Wendell. Filer’s goal was made by freshman Skylynn Brosz off an assist by senior Griselda Vasquez.
“Girls played great, played 75 minutes with only 10 players and we had no subs,” said Wendell coach Grace Silva.
Filer hosts Bliss on Monday and Wendell hosts Gooding on Wednesday.
Volleyball
Burley at Madison Invite: TRI—Declo and Grace at Raft River
Grace 2, Declo 1 (25-21, 14-25, 15-10)
Declo 2, Raft River 0 (25-14, 25-15)
Grace 2, Raft River 0 (25-13, 25-11)
