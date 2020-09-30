Sports Roundup

"Well played game by both teams," said Wendell coach Grace Silva. Kimberly hosts Bliss and Wendell hosts Filer on Saturday.

Filer 4, Declo 0

FILER – The Wildcats had goals from sophomore Cadence Douglas, senior Anna White, sophomore Lisset Alonso off an assist by senior Griselda Vasquez and senior Eddie Perez in the home win over the Hornets. Filer hosts Buhl on Friday and Declo hosts Buhl on Saturday.

Volleyball

Grace 3, Valley 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-18)

Declo 3, Gooding 1

DECLO – The Senators got double-doubles from three players in the 25-23, 14-25, 26-24, 25-22 loss to the Hornets. Senior Ellie Stockham had 12 kills and 14 digs, junior Alx Roe finished with 11 kills, 34 digs and five blocks, and junior Reece Fleming passed for 38 assists and pulled up 13 digs. Declo is on the road at Raft River on Saturday and Gooding is at Filer on Tuesday.

Murtaugh 3, Oakley 2