Sports Roundup

Wednesday, Sept. 30
Boys Soccer
Gooding 4, Buhl 0
Filer 3, Declo 1
FILER – Filer junior Martin Perez recorded a hat trick including one goal on a penalty kick in the home win over the Hornets. Filer is at Wendell and Declo hosts Buhl on Saturday.
Wendell 5, Kimberly 3
KIMBERLY – The Trojans got two goals each from sophomores Santiago Hurtado and Ezequiel Caliz and a single goal by junior Maximillion Rivera. Wendell hosts Filer and Kimberly hosts Bliss on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Buhl 2, Gooding 1
GOODING - Junior Aileen Verduzco scored one of the Indians goals off an assist by senior Lina Garcia and sophomore Rachel Guzman scored the second Buhl goal. Gooding senior Monserrat Ferreira scored the Senators goal. Gooding hosts Sun Valley Community School on Saturday and Buhl hosts Kimberly on Monday.
Kimberly 2, Wendell 0
KIMBERLY – Kimberly junior Bella Osterman scored a goal off an assist by senior Emily Johnson and junior Madison Smith scored the second Bulldogs goal off an assist by Osterman.
"Well played game by both teams," said Wendell coach Grace Silva. Kimberly hosts Bliss and Wendell hosts Filer on Saturday.
Filer 4, Declo 0
FILER – The Wildcats had goals from sophomore Cadence Douglas, senior Anna White, sophomore Lisset Alonso off an assist by senior Griselda Vasquez and senior Eddie Perez in the home win over the Hornets. Filer hosts Buhl on Friday and Declo hosts Buhl on Saturday.
Volleyball
Grace 3, Valley 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-18)
Declo 3, Gooding 1
DECLO – The Senators got double-doubles from three players in the 25-23, 14-25, 26-24, 25-22 loss to the Hornets. Senior Ellie Stockham had 12 kills and 14 digs, junior Alx Roe finished with 11 kills, 34 digs and five blocks, and junior Reece Fleming passed for 38 assists and pulled up 13 digs. Declo is on the road at Raft River on Saturday and Gooding is at Filer on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 3, Oakley 2
OAKLEY – The Red Devils and Hornets took the match to the full five sets, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-12 with the victory going to Murtaugh in the end. The Red Devils lost the first two sets and had to fight back three sets for the Snake River Conference win. For the host Hornets, senior Brooke Power had 10 kills, sophomore Falon Bedke seven blocks, sophomore Lacee Power 30 assists and sophomore Kylan Jones. Murtaugh hosts Shoshone on Thursday and Oakley travels to Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Volleyball
JEROME - Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-14) Jerome stats: Freshman Jolee German two kills, junior Courtney Dixon five blocks, freshman Zulem Agusto 28 assists, junior Taylor Toral two digs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!