Sports Roundup

RUPERT – The Bobcats lost the first two sets to the host Spartans but fought back and won the next three to remain the only unbeaten team in the Great Basin Conference. Minico was up 24-20 in the fourth set and Burley came back and won 26-24, pushing the match to the fifth set and the eventual match win. The scores were 17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8. The Bobcats were led by senior Kelsie Pope with three aces and 30 assists, junior Sydney Searle with 13 kills and 27 digs, junior Lynzey Searle with 12 kills and 26 digs and senior Ali Hege added 27 digs. Burley hosts Jerome on Thursday.