Sports Roundup

Tuesday, Sept 22
Boys Soccer
Twin Falls at Wood River, canceled
Burley 3, Minico 2
RUPERT – The Bobcats defeated the host Spartans in a closely contested game between the two conference foes. The Minico goals were scored by Milton Hernandez and Valentine Martinez. Minico is at Wood River next Tuesday.
Caldwell 4, Jerome 0
JEROME – In a rematch of the two teams in the state championship game last October, the Tigers came up short against the visiting Cougars once again. No details were available. Jerome travels to Burley on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Wood River at Twin Falls, canceled
Burley 8, Minico 0
BURLEY - The Bobcats defeated the visiting Spartans. No details were available. Burley is at Jerome on Thursday. Minico hosts Wood River next Tuesday.
Volleyball
Wood River at Jerome, canceled
Richfield at Sun Valley Community School, canceled
Lighthouse Christian 3, Shoshone 0
SHOSHONE –The Lions won on the road beating the Indians, 25-12, 25-9, 26-24. Junior Dani Regalado had three kills and senior Megan Wallace had two for Shoshone. Senior Kynlee Thornton led Lighthouse Christian with 13 kills fol-lowed by freshman Ella DeJong and senior Ellie Jones with eight. Freshman Maddy Shetler and senior Ellie Boland combined for 30 assists. For the Lions defense, senior Lauren Gomez had eight digs. Lighthouse Christian hosts Oak-ley and Shoshone is at Glenns Ferry on Thursday.
Oakley 3, Raft River 0
MALTA – Senior Leah Mitton had six kills and the Hornets finished with 11 serving aces in the 25-14, 25-17, 25-16 win over the Trojans. Oakley is at Lighthouse Christian and Raft River is at Murtaugh on Thursday.
Valley 3, Wendell 0
WENDELL – The Vikings evened their Canyon Conference record at 1-1 with the 25-20, 25-23, 25-10 road win over the Trojans. As a team, Valley finished with 34 kills and eight blocks. Wendell hosts Declo on Thursday and Valley is on the road at Dietrich next Tuesday.
Carey 3, Dietrich 2
CAREY –The Panthers won in five sets, 22-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-10 over the Blue Devils. Carey is at Hansen and Dietrich hosts Castleford on Thursday.
Burley 3, Minico 2
RUPERT – The Bobcats lost the first two sets to the host Spartans but fought back and won the next three to remain the only unbeaten team in the Great Basin Conference. Minico was up 24-20 in the fourth set and Burley came back and won 26-24, pushing the match to the fifth set and the eventual match win. The scores were 17-25, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8. The Bobcats were led by senior Kelsie Pope with three aces and 30 assists, junior Sydney Searle with 13 kills and 27 digs, junior Lynzey Searle with 12 kills and 26 digs and senior Ali Hege added 27 digs. Burley hosts Jerome on Thursday.
