Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer
Wood River at Jerome, canceled
Century 1, Burley 0
American Falls 3, Buhl 0
Kimberly 3, Bliss 0
KIMBERLY – After a scoreless first half, the host Bulldogs scored the first of three goals after 20 minutes into the second half and added two more goals over the last 20 minutes. The game was mostly defense until the Kimberly goal broke the match open.
American Falls 5, Filer 1
BUHL – Junior Martin Perez had the lone goal in the Wildcats loss to the Beavers.
Girls Soccer
Jerome at Wood River, canceled
American Falls 7, Buhl 0
Buhl 1, Malad 0
AMERICAN FALLS—Junior Ailenn Verduzco scored the Buhl goal off an assist by senior Rocio Reyes. Strong defense in goal by senior Reyna Maya and defenders freshman Isela Caliz, senior Diana Torres, senior Elly Aguilar, junior Daymilin Garcia, and junior Nevada Schroeder preserved the Buhl win. Buhl (4-3-1) plays at Bliss on Monday at 5:45.
Wendell 1, Malad 0
American Falls 3, Wendell 1
AMERICAN FALLS—In the Trojans win over the Dragons, senior Yadira Alvarez scored the lone goal on a free kick. Alvarez also scored on a penalty kick in the loss to American Falls.
Kimberly 8, Bliss 0
KIMBERLY—The host Bulldogs shutout the Bears behind six different goal scorers. The Bulldogs goals were scored by junior Madison Smith with two goals, freshman Ava Wyatt with two goals, sophomore Monserrat Torres, freshman Kaycee Hufstetler, junior Bella Osterman and freshman Serenity Brown each added single goals. Smith also had an assist, freshman Ellie Stastny had two, Torres one, senior Emily Johnson had two and Osterman had one. Junior Macee Cook recorded the shutout.
Swimming
Mini Cassia Meet @ Rupert City Pool
The Twin Falls High School boys varsity finished in first place with 105 points followed by Kimberly second with 102 and Mountain Home third with 40. The Bruins girls varsity also finished in first place with 131 points. Kimberly was second with 76 points and finishing in third place was Mountain Home with 46.
