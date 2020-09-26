Sports Roundup

AMERICAN FALLS—In the Trojans win over the Dragons, senior Yadira Alvarez scored the lone goal on a free kick. Alvarez also scored on a penalty kick in the loss to American Falls.

Kimberly 8, Bliss 0

KIMBERLY—The host Bulldogs shutout the Bears behind six different goal scorers. The Bulldogs goals were scored by junior Madison Smith with two goals, freshman Ava Wyatt with two goals, sophomore Monserrat Torres, freshman Kaycee Hufstetler, junior Bella Osterman and freshman Serenity Brown each added single goals. Smith also had an assist, freshman Ellie Stastny had two, Torres one, senior Emily Johnson had two and Osterman had one. Junior Macee Cook recorded the shutout.

Swimming

Mini Cassia Meet @ Rupert City Pool

The Twin Falls High School boys varsity finished in first place with 105 points followed by Kimberly second with 102 and Mountain Home third with 40. The Bruins girls varsity also finished in first place with 131 points. Kimberly was second with 76 points and finishing in third place was Mountain Home with 46.

