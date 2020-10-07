Sports Roundup

Wednesday, Oct. 7
Boys Soccer
Buhl 4, Filer 1
BUHL - The Buhl goals were made by junior Teo Sanchez, senior Edgar Hernandez, senior Francisco Reyes and sophomore Heriberto Cervantes in the High Desert Conference home win. Junior Josiah Elliot had the Wildcats goal.
Declo 6, Bliss 3
BLISS – The Hornets won the road High Desert Conference game over the host Bears. Bliss sophomore Diego Amezcua scored two Bliss goals and sophomore Rigo Magana had the third score.
Gooding 4, Wendell 2
WENDELL – The Senators got three goals from junior Breken Clarke on two assists by sophomore Andrew Gonzalez and an assist by sophomore Marcos Lopez. Gonzalez scored the fourth goal off an assist by senior Jovani Gonzales in the High Desert Conference game. Senior Alex Coronado and junior Maximiliano Rivera scored the Wendell goals.
Girls Soccer
Bliss 3, Declo 0
BLISS - Bliss held Declo scoreless in the High Desert Conference match while putting three balls in the net. Senior Ana Sanchez scored the first of three Bliss goals off an assist by freshman Jennifer Rosales. Freshman Alani Orth scored the second Bears goal also off an assist by Rosales. The third Bliss goal was made by senior Kearra Orth.
Filer 4, Buhl 4
BUHL - The Wildcats and Indians battled to a 4-4 tie in the High Desert Conference match. Sophomore Lisset Alonso and senior Foo Hale each had two goals for Filer. Freshman Izzy Garcia had an assist on one of Hales’s goals. For Buhl, sophomore Jorgia Leavens scored the first goal on an assist by junior Nevada Schroeder, followed by the second and third goals by senior Lina Garcia off assists by Schroeder and sophomore Rachel Guzman. Junior Aileen Verduzco scored the fourth Indians goal offan assist by Leavens.
Wendell 1, Gooding 0
WENDELL – The Trojans got the one goal they needed by sophomore Yoselin Acevedo off an assist by junior Maria Jimenez in the High Desert Conference home win. Senior goalie Lizeth Alvarado had four saves in the shutout.
“Our defense dominated and the girls kept the ball on the offensive side. We had maybe 15 shots on goal that were so close. Great team play with only 11 players.” Said Wendell coach Grace Silva.
Volleyball
Mountain Home at Buhl, canceled
Lighthouse Christian 3, Glenns Ferry 0
TWIN FALLS – The host Lions took the three-set 25-11, 25-10, 25-19 nonconference match over the Pilots. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton had 17 kills and six digs and freshman Ella DeJong added eight.
Freshman Maddy Shetler had 15 assists and senior Ellie Boland finished with 11. Senior Lauren Gomez pulled up 10 digs for the defense. Lighthouse Christian hosts Shoshone and Glenns Ferry hosts Murtaugh on Thursday.
Rockland 3, Richfield 0
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Volleyball
Twin Falls 3, Burley 1
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins gave the Bobcats their first loss of the season in the Great Basin 7 Conference battle, 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23. Twin Falls junior Brenley Hansen finished with 13 kills and four stuff blocks, senior Brinley Iverson recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Senior Piper Newton led the offense with 46 assists. For Burley, senior Natalie Hepworth had 12 kills, junior Sydney Searle had a double-double of 10 kills and 22 digs. Senior Lauren Cook and sophomore Hailey Shirley each had seven kills and senior Alli Hege pulled up 16 digs. Burley hosts Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls hosts Mountain Home on Thursday.
Game 1 Minico 3, Canyon Ridge 2 (20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 24-26, 15-13) Game 2 Minico 3, Canyon Ridge 1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21)
TWIN FALLS – In the Spartans 3-2 win over the Riverhawks in the Great Basin 7 Conference game 1, senior Micah Whitesides had six aces, junior Talin Stimpson finished with 10 kills, and freshman Carlie Latta had 17 digs.
“We played awesome team volleyball and are doing the right things to finish out our season and head into districts,” said Minico coach Rayna Stimpson. Minico hosts Jerome and Canyon Ridge is at Burley on Thursday.
Swimming
Gooding Invite Swim Meet at Gooding Pool Girls Results 1. Minico, 71 points; 2. Twin Falls, 50; 3. Highland, 44; 4. (tie) Declo and Burley, 33; 5. (tie) Canyon Ridge and Kimberly, 15; 6. Mountain Home, 13; 7. Jerome, 11; 8. Gooding, 3.
Boys Results
1. Highland, 53 points; 2. Jerome, 46; 3. Minico, 43; 4. Kimberly, 41,5; 5. Canyon Ridge, 31; 6. Twin Falls, 25; 7. Burley, 24.5; 8. Declo, 14; 9. Oakley, 7; 10. Mountain Home, 2.
