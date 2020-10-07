Sports Roundup

Filer 4, Buhl 4

BUHL - The Wildcats and Indians battled to a 4-4 tie in the High Desert Conference match. Sophomore Lisset Alonso and senior Foo Hale each had two goals for Filer. Freshman Izzy Garcia had an assist on one of Hales’s goals. For Buhl, sophomore Jorgia Leavens scored the first goal on an assist by junior Nevada Schroeder, followed by the second and third goals by senior Lina Garcia off assists by Schroeder and sophomore Rachel Guzman. Junior Aileen Verduzco scored the fourth Indians goal offan assist by Leavens.

Wendell 1, Gooding 0

WENDELL – The Trojans got the one goal they needed by sophomore Yoselin Acevedo off an assist by junior Maria Jimenez in the High Desert Conference home win. Senior goalie Lizeth Alvarado had four saves in the shutout.

“Our defense dominated and the girls kept the ball on the offensive side. We had maybe 15 shots on goal that were so close. Great team play with only 11 players.” Said Wendell coach Grace Silva.

Volleyball

Mountain Home at Buhl, canceled

Lighthouse Christian 3, Glenns Ferry 0