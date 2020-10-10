Sports Roundup

TWIN FALLS - Nine goals were more than enough to put the topseeded Bruins in the championship game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. hosting Canyon Ridge. Twin Falls senior Elisabeth Plouy led the scoring with four goals followed by junior Madelyn McQueen and freshman Ava Schroeder each with two goals and a single goal by freshman Tiffany Humpherys in the victory over the fifth-seeded Bobcats. Junior Reagan Rex and freshman Sydney Jund combined in goal to collect the shutout. Junior Chowder Bailey finished with three assists and senior Emily Bruns had two. Burley will host at Mountain Home on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.