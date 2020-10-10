Sports Roundup

Saturday, Oct. 10
Great Basin 7 Conference Soccer District Tournament All games at Sunway Soccer Complex Boys Soccer
Jerome 6, Minico 0
TWIN FALLS – The top-seeded Tigers put six goals in the net in the win over the fifth-seeded Spartans and will host second-seeded Canyon Ridge on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the championship game. Five Jerome goals were made by senior Alfredo Ortiz and the single score was made by junior angel Cortez. Junior Mervin Ruiz collected the shutout. Burley will play at Minico on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge 6, Twin Falls 2
TWIN FALLS – The second-seeded Riverhawks got a hat trick from senior Alimasi Jamari and single goals from junior Bachar Djouma, junior Denis Malanda and junior Sarawas Pokhrel as they knocked off their cross-town rival, the third-seeded Bruins. Juniors Krystian Clopton and Will Botch scored the Twin Falls two goals. Canyon Ridge will play at top-seeded Jerome on Thursday in the championship game. Twin Falls will host either Minico or Burley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0
TWIN FALLS – The fourth-seeded Bobcats eliminated the sixth-seeded Tigers in the loser out game and will travel to Minico on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Junior Matt Haymore, Teig Sheppard and Juan Magana scored the goals that kept the Burley season going.
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 9, Burley 0
TWIN FALLS - Nine goals were more than enough to put the topseeded Bruins in the championship game on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. hosting Canyon Ridge. Twin Falls senior Elisabeth Plouy led the scoring with four goals followed by junior Madelyn McQueen and freshman Ava Schroeder each with two goals and a single goal by freshman Tiffany Humpherys in the victory over the fifth-seeded Bobcats. Junior Reagan Rex and freshman Sydney Jund combined in goal to collect the shutout. Junior Chowder Bailey finished with three assists and senior Emily Bruns had two. Burley will host at Mountain Home on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge 1, Jerome 0
TWIN FALLS – The second-seeded Riverhawks only needed one goal for the win over the Tigers. Canyon Ridge senior Kimberly Castillo-Zamora scored on a penalty kick for the victory. Canyon Ridge will meet top-seeded Twin Falls in the championship game on Thursday at Twin Falls. Jerome will host either Burley or Mountain Home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Home 10, Minico 1
TWIN FALLS – Fourth-seeded Mountain Home eliminated sixth-seeded Minico from the district tournament. No details were available. Mountain Home will play at Burley on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Glenns Ferry 3, Raft River 2
GLENNS FERRY – The visiting Trojans lost in five sets to the host Pilots, 17-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10.The two teams alternated wins, in the first four sets, with Raft River winning sets one and three and Glenns Ferry taking sets two and four. Sophomore Paige Dickson led in serving with 24 points including four aces and 36 assists. Freshman Brodee Wootan had 12 kills followed by junior Kyan Jackson with eight. Junior Madi Fink and Woodan led the team in digs.
Friday, Oct. 9
Football
Rockland 56, Shoshone 14
Oakley JV 44, Camas County 14
Cross Country
Burley Invitational at Kasota Park
Both the Twin Falls varsity girls and boys varsity cross country teams finished in second place at the Burley Invitational. Freshman Brittany Garling ran away from the field winning 22 seconds ahead of her closest competitor witha time of 19:51. She had 4 other teammates in the top 20: freshman Saylor Erickson (12th) 21:46, sophomore Andrea Maccabee (13th) 21:49, junior Olivia Oler (15th) 21:58, and freshman Caysja Roberts (16th) 21:58.
The varsity boys showed grit and determination throughout the race led by sophomore Stockton Stevens sixth overall at 17:20. The Bruins also had four others in the top 20: James Wright (14th) 18:03, Blake Crandall (15th) 18:22, Russell Frampton (18th) 18:33, and Anthony Botch (20th) 18:44.
