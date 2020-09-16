Sports Roundup

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Girls Soccer

Wendell 1, Gooding 0: GOODING—Yadira Guzman scored the only goal of the game off a free kick.

Boys Soccer

Gooding 2, Wendell 1: GOODING—The Senator scored in the final minutes of the match giving them the win over the Trojans. Diego Torres scored the lone goal for the Trojans.

Girls Soccer

Bliss 1, Declo 0: DECLO—The visiting Bliss Bears beat the Declo Hornets as Jennifer Rosales scored the only goal on a breakaway play in the first half. The rest of the game was a defensive struggle in which neither team was able to capitalize on opportunities.”This was the first win in sometime for the girls and was a big night for them,” said Athletic Director Brent Bjornn.

Boys Soccer

Bliss 4, Declo 3: DECLO—The Bears won a back and forth game over the host Hornets. Declo held an early lead and Bliss was able to tie it 2-2 and then take the lead at 3-2. Declo rallied and tied the game at 3 to 3. Bliss scored the go ahead goal late in the game to seal the win.

Boys Soccer