Sports Roundup

Thursday, Sept. 10
Volleyball
Wood River 3, Canyon Ridge 1: The Wolverines won on the road defeating the Riverhawks, 25-21,22-25,25-21,25-17. Willa Laski led Wood River with 18 kills nd two blocks followed by Kate Spence with seven kills and two blocks.
Jette Ward had six aces and nine digs and Samantha Chambers passed out 33 assists, had one ace and six kills.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Volleyball
Minico 3, Jerome 0: JEROME—The Spartans picked up a road win over the host Tigers, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16.
Senior Grace Fort had two kills and two aces and junior Taylor Toral had three kills for Jerome.
Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 2: TWIN FALLS—The Bobcats remained undefeated with the win over the host Riverhawks, 15-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-10, 15-8. Burley hosts Wood River on Wednesday in a battle of the two unbeaten teams in the conference.
Boys Soccer
Canyon Ridge 7, Burley 0
Jerome 6, Minico 1
Girls Soccer
Canyon Ridge 4, Burley 0
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Girls Soccer
Wendell 1, Gooding 0: GOODING—Yadira Guzman scored the only goal of the game off a free kick.
Boys Soccer
Gooding 2, Wendell 1: GOODING—The Senator scored in the final minutes of the match giving them the win over the Trojans. Diego Torres scored the lone goal for the Trojans.
Girls Soccer
Bliss 1, Declo 0: DECLO—The visiting Bliss Bears beat the Declo Hornets as Jennifer Rosales scored the only goal on a breakaway play in the first half. The rest of the game was a defensive struggle in which neither team was able to capitalize on opportunities.”This was the first win in sometime for the girls and was a big night for them,” said Athletic Director Brent Bjornn.
Boys Soccer
Bliss 4, Declo 3: DECLO—The Bears won a back and forth game over the host Hornets. Declo held an early lead and Bliss was able to tie it 2-2 and then take the lead at 3-2. Declo rallied and tied the game at 3 to 3. Bliss scored the go ahead goal late in the game to seal the win.
Boys Soccer
Wood River 3, Burley 2: BURLEY—No details available.
Girls Soccer
Burley at Wood River postponed due to air quality
Volleyball
Burley 3, Wood River 1: BURLEY—With the 25-23, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 home win over the Wolverines, the Bobcats are the last unbeaten team in the Great Basin Conference No details were available.
Girls and Boys Soccer
Buhl at Filer, canceled due to smoke and poor air quality.
Girls and Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Kimberly, canceled due to smoke and poor air quality.
