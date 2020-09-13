Sports roundup

Friday results
Football
Shoshone 26, Murtaugh JV 8
Saturday results
Boys Soccer
Sugar-Salem 3, Wendell 2
WENDELL—Freshman Alex Aquino had two goals in the Spartans loss to the Diggers.
Sun Valley Community School 4, Declo 0
DECLO — Nils Galloway and Asher Maxwell scored their first varsity goals and Blake Currey his first shutout in goal. The Cutthroats improved to 2-2 (2-0 conference).
Minico 9, Canyon Ridge 0
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 8, Burley 0
Goal scorers included Chowder Bailey, Jaycee Bell, Elisabeth Plouy, Abigail Williams, Madelyn McQueen (2) and Ava Schroeder (2). Twin Falls will head to Mountain Home on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. kick off.
