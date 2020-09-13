Sports roundup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday results

Football

Shoshone 26, Murtaugh JV 8

Saturday results

Boys Soccer

Sugar-Salem 3, Wendell 2

WENDELL—Freshman Alex Aquino had two goals in the Spartans loss to the Diggers.

Sun Valley Community School 4, Declo 0

DECLO — Nils Galloway and Asher Maxwell scored their first varsity goals and Blake Currey his first shutout in goal. The Cutthroats improved to 2-2 (2-0 conference).

Minico 9, Canyon Ridge 0

Girls Soccer

Twin Falls 8, Burley 0

Goal scorers included Chowder Bailey, Jaycee Bell, Elisabeth Plouy, Abigail Williams, Madelyn McQueen (2) and Ava Schroeder (2). Twin Falls will head to Mountain Home on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. kick off.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0