Sports Roundup

Friday, Oct. 2

Boys Soccer

Filer 2, Buhl 1: FILER – Filer junior Martin Perez scored on a free kick and junior Ryan Pierce also had a goal in the Wildcats home High Desert Conference win over the Indians. Buhl senior Edgar Hernandez had the Indians goal. Filer is at Wendell and Buhl is at Declo on Saturday.

Football

Lighthouse Christian 50, Murtaugh 16: TWIN FALLS – The Red Devils had more yards of offense 295 yards (95 passing/200 rushing) than the Lions 274 yards (167 passing/107 rushing) and ran more plays 49 to 30 in the loss. Lighthouse Christian scored all 50 points in the first half. Lion’s senior quarterback Collin Holloway completed 7-of-14 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He tossed all three scoring touchdowns to freshman Jack DeJong for 10, 86 and 17 yards. Junior Armando Carlison added a 5-yard touchdown run. For the Lighthouse Christian defense, junior Clay Silva returned two interceptions, 84 and 41 yards for scores and senior Kevin Holliday had a 49-yard fumble return. Murtaugh scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and had a touchdown on a 2-yard run in the fourth. Murtaugh (2-4) hosts Raft River and Lighthouse Christian (4-1) hosts Grace on Friday.