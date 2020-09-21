Sports Roundup

Monday’s results
Boys Soccer
Filer 1, Gooding 1: GOODING—The Wildcats and Senators fought to a tie Monday afternoon. The Filer goal was scored by senior Josh Lemus off an assist from junior Martin Perez.
Wendell 7, Bliss 2: WENDELL – Wendell wore down Bliss to win by a lopsided margin. Wendell scores were by Santiago Hurtado, 2; Zane Kelsey, 2; Diego Torres, 1; Omar Ibarra, 1; and Bryan Ramirez, 1.
Kimberly 3, Declo 0: No further details available.
Girls Soccer
Wendell 4, Bliss 0: WENDELL – Wendell won in a game that was closely contested until the final 20 minutes. Wendell goals: Yadira Guzman, 1; Ali Orozco, 2; Yoselin Acevedo, 1. Assists: Yadira Guzman 2.
Filer 2, Gooding 1: GOODING- Filer sophomores Cadence Douglas and Ellie Ray scored goals for the Wildcats. Freshman Mia Murillo scored for Gooding.
Kimberly 16, Declo 0: KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs overwhelmed Declo, taking a 10-0 lead at halftime. Madison Smith led the way with five goals.
Goals: Madison Smith, 5; Kaycee Hufstetler, 1; Monserrat Torres, 2; Bella Osterman, 3; Serenity Brown, 1; Ava Wyatt, 1; Payton Jackman, 1; Lydia Johns 1; Ellie Stastny, 1. Assists: Bella Osterman, 2; Ellie Stastny 1; Monserrat Torres 1; Kaycee Hufstetler, 1; Ava Wyatt, 1; Aly Jackman 1; Madison Smith, 1.
Volleyball
Gooding 3, Valley 0: GOODING—The Senators defeated the visiting Vikings, 25-13, 25-14, 25-21 behind four kills, six digs and 100% serving by senior Grace Lethlean and senior Taylor Mink with eight digs.
Saturday’s results
Swimming
Wood River Invite Results @Rupert Pool
Team Scores: 1. Minico, 125 points; 2. Highland, 97; 3. Jerome, 66; 4. Burley, 59; 5. Twin Falls, 58; 6. Declo, 50; 7. Wood River, 42; 8. Canyon Ridge, 29; 9. Kimberly, 24; 10. Mountain Home, 13; 11. (tie) Oakley and Gooding, 7.
Girls Varsity: 1. Minico, 66 points; 2. Highland, 53; 3. Twin Falls, 35; 4. (tie) Wood River and Declo, 34; 6. Burley, 26; 7. Kimberly, 17; 8. Mountain Home, 9;9. Jerome, 6; 10. (tie) Gooding and Canyon Ridge, 4.
Boys Varsity: 1. Jerome, 60 points; 2. Minico, 59; 3. Highland, 44; 4. Burley, 33; 5. Canyon Ridge, 25; 6. Twin Falls, 23; 7. Declo, 16; 8. Wood River, 8; 9. (tie) Oakley and Kimberly, 7; 11. Mountain Home, 4; 12. Gooding, 3.
TIMES-NEWS
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!