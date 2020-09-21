Sports Roundup

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday’s results

Boys Soccer

Filer 1, Gooding 1: GOODING—The Wildcats and Senators fought to a tie Monday afternoon. The Filer goal was scored by senior Josh Lemus off an assist from junior Martin Perez.

Wendell 7, Bliss 2: WENDELL – Wendell wore down Bliss to win by a lopsided margin. Wendell scores were by Santiago Hurtado, 2; Zane Kelsey, 2; Diego Torres, 1; Omar Ibarra, 1; and Bryan Ramirez, 1.

Kimberly 3, Declo 0: No further details available.

Girls Soccer

Wendell 4, Bliss 0: WENDELL – Wendell won in a game that was closely contested until the final 20 minutes. Wendell goals: Yadira Guzman, 1; Ali Orozco, 2; Yoselin Acevedo, 1. Assists: Yadira Guzman 2.

Filer 2, Gooding 1: GOODING- Filer sophomores Cadence Douglas and Ellie Ray scored goals for the Wildcats. Freshman Mia Murillo scored for Gooding.

Kimberly 16, Declo 0: KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs overwhelmed Declo, taking a 10-0 lead at halftime. Madison Smith led the way with five goals.