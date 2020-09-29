Sports Roundup

Tuesday, Sept 29
Boys Soccer
Minico at Wood River, canceled
Burley 4, Mountain Home 1
Jerome 4, Twin Falls 3
JEROME – The Bruins fell to the Tigers on a late penalty kick. Trailing 3-1 at the half, Twin Falls fought back to tie the score at 3-3. Junior Ryker Waters recorded eight saves in the game for the Bruins and senior Steven Thueson had two goals and junior Will Botch had one goal.
Canyon Ridge 6, Hillcrest 0
IDAHO FALLS – The Riverhawks (11-1) defeated the Knights on the road in nonconference play. Canyon Ridge junior goal keeper Eli Cook recorded his sixth shutout of the season. Goal scorers and assists for the Riverhawks were senior Alimasi Jamari (two goals/one assist), junior Denis Malanda (two goals), sophomore Alex De La Torre (one goal/one assist), senior Ajad Magar (one goal/one assist) and senior Michael De La Torre (one assist). Canyon Ridge hosts Wood River on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Wood River at Minico, canceled
Burley 2, Mountain Home 1
Hillcrest 2, Canyon Ridge 0
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0
TWIN FALLS – Two Twin Falls freshman did the scoring for the Bruins in the win over the Tigers in conference action. Ava Schroeder had two goals and Tiffany Humphries had one in the victory. Twin Falls is at Minico and Jerome is at Mountain Home on Thursday.
Volleyball
Hansen at Camas County, canceled
Raft River at Glenns Ferry, canceled
Minico at Wood River, canceled
Kimberly 3, Declo 0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-19)
Castleford 3, Hagerman 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-10)
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-17)
Buhl 3, Wendell 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-23)
Carey 3, Richfield 1
Lighthouse Christian 3, Murtaugh 0
TWIN FALLS – Senior Kynlee Thornton led the Lions with 17 kills followed by freshman Ella DeJong with six in the Lions 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 home win over the Red Devils. Freshman Maddy Shelter finished with 19 assists and senior Ellie Boland had nine. Senior Lauren Gomez pulled up 15 digs and senior Ellie Jones had eleven. Murtaugh hosts Shoshone and Lighthouse Christian is at Raft River on Thursday.
Valley 3, Dietrich 0
DIETRICH – The Vikings picked up a road nonconference win over the Blue Devils, 25-10, 25-17, 25-19. Junior Layla Von Berndt had five kills for Dietrich and junior Tobi Hubert pulled up 16 digs. Dietrich hosts Hagerman on Thursday.
Shoshone 3, Oakley 0
SHOSHONE – The host Indians swept the Hornets, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19. Shoshone junior Dani Regalado had six kills followed by senior Katie Perry and junior Destiny Rodriguez each with four kills. Shoshone is at Murtaugh on Thursday.
Twin Falls 3, Jerome 0
JEROME – The Bruins defeated the host Tigers, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14. Twin Falls was led by senior Piper Newton with 32 assists, junior Addison Fullmer with nine kills and senior Kaitlin Evans with eight. The defense was led by senior Brinley Iverson and Fullmer each with 11 digs. Twin Falls joins Filer at Minico on Thursday.
Monday, Sept 28Girls Soccer
Buhl 4, Bliss 1
Goals for Buhl: junior Aileen Verduzco, junior Nevada Schroeder, senior Cristi Barriente, and senior Sabrina Rodriguez. Goal for Bliss: sophomore Aubrey Gibbons
Volleyball
Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-19)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!