Sports Roundup

TWIN FALLS- Both the Tigers and Riverhawks played well as game ended in a tie. No other details were available

Volleyball

Buhl and Canyon Ridge at Jerome

Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 1

Canyon Ridge 2, Buhl 0

Buhl 2, Jerome 1

Lighthouse Christian 3, Glenns Ferry 1

GLENNS FERRY – The visiting Lions lost the first set to the host Pilots but won the next three, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton had 13 kills followed by freshman Ella DeJong with 10. Senior setter Ellie Boland finished with 21 assists and freshman Madison Shelter added 15. Senior Lauren Gomez led the defense with 10 digs and Thornton had eight.

Gooding 3, Declo 0

GOODING – The home town Senators defeated the Hornets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21. Gooding junior Alx Roe finished with five kills, four blocks, 18 digs and served 100 percent. Senior Abby Brinkley had two aces and six blocks.

Shoshone 3, Raft River 0