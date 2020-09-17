Sports Roundup

Wednesday, Sept 16
Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Kimberly (Canceled due to air quality issue)
Girls Soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Kimberly, (Canceled due to air quality issue)
Volleyball
Valley 3, Glenns Ferry 0
American Falls 3, Wendell 0
Thursday, Sept 17
Boys and Girls Soccer
Filer at Sun Valley Community School (Canceled due to air quality issue)
Boys Soccer
Minico at Mountain Home (Canceled due to air quality issue)
Football
Minico at Wood River (Canceled due to air quality issue)
Volleyball
Camas County at Twin Falls Christian Academy (Canceled - Camas County out of school until Oct 5 due to Covid cases. All sports suspended until after Oct 5)
Football
Raft River JV 40, Waterspings 34
Boys Soccer
Twin Falls 5, Pocatello 1
POCATELLO - The Bruins won on the road behind two goals by senior Steven Thueson and single goals by junior Miguel Gaxiola, junior Aldon Martin and sophomore Will Preucil.
Jerome 2, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS – The host Tigers defeated the Riverhawks. No details available.
Girls Soccer
Twin Falls 6, Pocatello 0
TWIN FALLS – Junior Jaycee Bell, junior Madelyn McQueen and senior Elisa-beth Plouy each had two goals and freshman Sydney Jund earned the shutout in the Bruins win over the Indians. Twin Falls hosts Wood River on Tuesday.
“Proud of the ladies performance tonight against a physical team. We are starting to see some things coming together,” said Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman.
Mountain Home 6, Minico 4
RUPERT –The Tigers defeated the host Spartans. No details available.
Jerome 0, Canyon Ridge 0
TWIN FALLS- Both the Tigers and Riverhawks played well as game ended in a tie. No other details were available
Volleyball
Buhl and Canyon Ridge at Jerome
Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 1
Canyon Ridge 2, Buhl 0
Buhl 2, Jerome 1
Lighthouse Christian 3, Glenns Ferry 1
GLENNS FERRY – The visiting Lions lost the first set to the host Pilots but won the next three, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-13. Lighthouse Christian senior Kynlee Thornton had 13 kills followed by freshman Ella DeJong with 10. Senior setter Ellie Boland finished with 21 assists and freshman Madison Shelter added 15. Senior Lauren Gomez led the defense with 10 digs and Thornton had eight.
Gooding 3, Declo 0
GOODING – The home town Senators defeated the Hornets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21. Gooding junior Alx Roe finished with five kills, four blocks, 18 digs and served 100 percent. Senior Abby Brinkley had two aces and six blocks.
Shoshone 3, Raft River 0
SHOSHONE – Shoshone junior Susie Juarez had six kills in the 25-22, 25-10, 25-22 win over the Trojans.
Dietrich 3, Wendell 2
DIETRICH – It took five sets for the Blue Devils to beat the Trojans, 21-25, 25-10, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10. Freshman Jessika Power had 25 assists, senior Ashlyn Wells added seven kills and 16 digs, junior Tobi Hubert led Dietrich with 12 kills and junior Layla Von Berndt recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 20 digs.
Kimberly 3, Filer 1
KIMBERLY – The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats, 25-21, 26-24, 25-27, 25-17 behind 19 kills by senior Emma Jensen. Senior Carlee Hardy had 17 assists and sophomore Jessie Perron added 13.
Castleford 3, Sun Valley Community School 0
CASTLEFORD - The Wolves won at home beating the Cutthroats, 25-7, 25-18, 25-16. Senior Eden Schilder finished with eight kills, seven digs and seven aces. Senior Zoey Mitton added seven kills and senior Zailee Poulson had five kills and four aces.
